Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Short Interest Update

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSE:VEU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,533,186 shares, a growth of 116.6% from the August 31st total of 2,554,658 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,689,698 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSE:VEU) opened at 52.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Puplava Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,596.4% during the second quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 493,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,697,000 after buying an additional 489,026 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 159,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 104,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 47,795 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

