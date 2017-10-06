Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSE:VEU) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,611 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/vanguard-ftse-all-world-ex-us-etf-veu-shares-sold-by-citadel-advisors-llc.html.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSE:VEU) opened at 52.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $53.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSE:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.