Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

VNDA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $21.00 target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.63.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) traded up 0.87% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.35. 445,138 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $778.29 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $42.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24).

