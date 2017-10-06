ValuEngine Lowers Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $163.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a report on Monday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.54.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ WLTW) opened at 155.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 0.95. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $112.76 and a 12 month high of $156.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.54 and its 200-day moving average is $153.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post $8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 820,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.59, for a total transaction of $122,663,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total transaction of $754,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,217.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,390,350 shares of company stock valued at $657,724,947 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 1.2% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 473,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 5.4% during the second quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,343,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public Limited

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

