ValuEngine Downgrades Essendant Inc. (ESND) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ:ESND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

ESND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essendant from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Essendant from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Essendant from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Essendant has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Essendant (ESND) traded down 0.90% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 73,380 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $495.38 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. Essendant has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $22.52.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Essendant had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essendant will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Essendant’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Essendant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Essendant by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Essendant by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Essendant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essendant by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essendant

Essendant Inc (Essendant) is a wholesale distributor of workplace items. The Company’s product portfolio includes Janitorial, Foodservice and Breakroom Supplies (JanSan), Technology Products, Traditional Office Products, Industrial Supplies, Cut Sheet Paper Products, Automotive Products and Office Furniture.

