Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Holdings Maintained by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC held its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLY. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 19.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 92,916.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 158,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,044,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after acquiring an additional 36,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) traded up 0.17% during trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 157,237 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $195.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.83 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $61,268.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,930.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is the bank holding company for Valley National Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of commercial, retail, insurance and wealth management financial services products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments.

