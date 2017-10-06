Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) insider Robert A. Katz sold 115,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.73, for a total transaction of $25,350,807.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) traded up 1.03% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.65. 568,601 shares of the stock traded hands. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $151.60 and a one year high of $232.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Vail Resorts Inc. alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $209.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.92 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.80) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post $6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $1.053 dividend. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.92%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Insider Robert A. Katz Sells 115,900 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/vail-resorts-inc-mtn-insider-robert-a-katz-sells-115900-shares.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,095,000 after acquiring an additional 76,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,068,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,502,000 after acquiring an additional 300,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vail Resorts by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,687,000 after acquiring an additional 206,079 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 510,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,478,000 after acquiring an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective (up previously from $264.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.14.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.