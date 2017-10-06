Utilities SPDR (XLU) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Utilities SPDR (NYSE:XLU) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Utilities SPDR were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. grew its position in Utilities SPDR by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 920,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Utilities SPDR by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utilities SPDR by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 296,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 120,125 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Utilities SPDR by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 259,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utilities SPDR by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 236,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 92,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Utilities SPDR (NYSE:XLU) traded down 0.477% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.215. 3,986,612 shares of the stock traded hands. Utilities SPDR has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $55.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Utilities SPDR Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

