Utilities SPDR (XLU) Holdings Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utilities SPDR (NYSE:XLU) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120,125 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Utilities SPDR were worth $15,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leucadia National Corp boosted its holdings in Utilities SPDR by 162.3% during the second quarter. Leucadia National Corp now owns 122,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 75,794 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Utilities SPDR by 0.5% during the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Utilities SPDR by 20.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 24,735 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Utilities SPDR during the second quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Utilities SPDR by 84.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Utilities SPDR alerts:

Utilities SPDR (XLU) opened at 53.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. Utilities SPDR has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $55.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Utilities SPDR (XLU) Holdings Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/utilities-spdr-xlu-holdings-boosted-by-ameriprise-financial-inc.html.

Utilities SPDR Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utilities SPDR (NYSE:XLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.