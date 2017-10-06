Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Urstadt Biddle Properties earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.6836947881281 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) opened at 22.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.53. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $25.43.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.45%. The business had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post $0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.07%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 9th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBA. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust, which is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company owns Ridgeway Shopping Center (Ridgeway) property, which is located in Stamford, Connecticut. Its segments include Ridgeway and All Other Operating Segments.

