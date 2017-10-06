Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NYSE:ULH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Truckload is a primarily non-asset based provider of transportation services to shippers throughout the United States and in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Their over-the-road trucking services include both flatbed and dry van operations and they provide rail-truck and steamship-truck intermodal support services. They also offer truck brokerage services, which allow them to supplement their capacity and provide their customers with transportation of freight not handled by their owner-operators. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Logistics Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Universal Logistics Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings (NYSE ULH) traded up 1.91% on Thursday, reaching $21.35. 32,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. Universal Logistics Holdings has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Universal Logistics Holdings (NYSE:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.10 million. Universal Logistics Holdings had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings by 458.6% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 496,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 407,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,112,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 63,307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter.

Universal Logistics Holdings Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc, formerly Universal Truckload Services, Inc, is an asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Colombia. The Company operates through two segments: the transportation segment and the logistics segment.

