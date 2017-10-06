Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NYSE:ULH) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.30 million.

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NYSE ULH) opened at 20.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $595.86 million and a P/E ratio of 40.29. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.05.

Universal Logistics Holdings (NYSE:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Universal Logistics Holdings had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post $0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Universal Logistics Holdings in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Logistics Holdings from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Logistics Holdings stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NYSE:ULH) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.48% of Universal Logistics Holdings worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Universal Logistics Holdings

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc, formerly Universal Truckload Services, Inc, is an asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Colombia. The Company operates through two segments: the transportation segment and the logistics segment.

