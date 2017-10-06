United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Holdings Cut by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,773 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of United Therapeutics Corporation worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Corporation during the second quarter worth $206,000. Clarity Capital KCPS Ltd. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Corporation during the first quarter worth $230,000. HPM Partners LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation by 0.8% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Corporation during the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get United Therapeutics Corporation alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. ValuEngine upgraded United Therapeutics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.09.

Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ UTHR) opened at 123.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.05. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.90 and a 12 month high of $169.89.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($4.86). United Therapeutics Corporation had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. United Therapeutics Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post $10.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics Corporation news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $151,420.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,379.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $147,873.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,952.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,116. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/united-therapeutics-corporation-uthr-holdings-cut-by-teachers-advisors-llc.html.

United Therapeutics Corporation Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.