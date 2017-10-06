United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Shares Bought by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 14.3% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 42.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 22.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 22.4% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen and Company downgraded United Technologies Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.84.

Shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) traded down 0.18% during trading on Friday, reaching $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 804,813 shares. United Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.62 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. United Technologies Corporation had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

