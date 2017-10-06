United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Shares Bought by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies Corporation by 14.3% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Technologies Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of United Technologies Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies Corporation alerts:

Shares of United Technologies Corporation (UTX) opened at 118.17 on Friday. United Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.62 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.77 and a 200 day moving average of $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. United Technologies Corporation had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. United Technologies Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Shares Bought by American Research & Management Co.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/united-technologies-corporation-utx-shares-bought-by-american-research-management-co.html.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS AG increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies Corporation to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.84.

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.