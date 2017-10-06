United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

UIHC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded United Insurance Holdings Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities upgraded United Insurance Holdings Corp. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded United Insurance Holdings Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) traded down 0.62% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 43,140 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $686.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.89 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes and services residential property and casualty insurance policies using a network of agents and a group of insurance subsidiaries. The Company’s insurance subsidiary is United Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

