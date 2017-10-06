Unit Corporation (UNT) Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 356,791 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Unit Corporation worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unit Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unit Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unit Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Unit Corporation by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Unit Corporation by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) opened at 20.52 on Friday. Unit Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.62 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18.

Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Unit Corporation had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $170.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unit Corporation will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unit Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KLR Group upgraded Unit Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank set a $26.00 target price on Unit Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Unit Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Unit Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

About Unit Corporation

Unit Corporation is an oil and natural gas contract drilling company. The Company has operations in the exploration and production and mid-stream areas. The Company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling and Mid-Stream. It is primarily engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties, the land contract drilling of natural gas and oil wells, and the buying, selling, gathering, processing and treating of natural gas.

