Unisys Corporation (UIS) Holdings Lowered by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,072 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Unisys Corporation worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Unisys Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Unisys Corporation by 976.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Unisys Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Unisys Corporation by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Unisys Corporation by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE UIS) opened at 8.80 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $444.13 million. Unisys Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.55 million. Unisys Corporation had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unisys Corporation will post ($1.94) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UIS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unisys Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unisys Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Unisys Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $15.00 target price on shares of Unisys Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unisys Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Unisys Corporation

Unisys Corporation (Unisys) is an information technology (IT) company. The Company operates through two segments: Services and Technology. The Company offers services, which include cloud and infrastructure services, application services and business process outsourcing services. In technology segment, the Company designs and develops software, servers and related products.

