Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $102.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific Corporation from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Union Pacific Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.26.

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE UNP) opened at 114.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.64 and a 200-day moving average of $108.10. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.06 and a 12-month high of $116.93.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Union Pacific Corporation had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

