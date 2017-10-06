UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 43,074 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,409,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,074 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Crescent Point Energy Corporation worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 1,273.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 19.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 14.7% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 34,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation in a report on Monday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corporation (NYSE CPG) opened at 8.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. Crescent Point Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.39 billion.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $605.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.04 million. Crescent Point Energy Corporation had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corporation will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy Corporation’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Crescent Point Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.72%.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah.

