UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $9.23 Million Stake in Unilever NV (UN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Unilever NV were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever NV during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever NV by 10.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Unilever NV by 503.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Unilever NV by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Unilever NV during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) opened at 59.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $166.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Unilever NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever NV in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever NV in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Unilever NV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever NV Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

