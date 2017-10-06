UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.86 Million Stake in Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Huntsman Corporation worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Corporation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE HUN) opened at 27.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.61. Huntsman Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.79.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Huntsman Corporation had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Corporation will post $2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Huntsman Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors set a $28.00 price objective on Huntsman Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Huntsman Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

