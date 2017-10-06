UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $10.23 Million Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of B&G Foods worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 934.9% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 61.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 19.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 97.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) opened at 32.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.11.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 122.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of B&G Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc (B&G Foods) is a holding company. The Company manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters and other specialty products.

