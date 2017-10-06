UBS AG Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (BWP)

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (NYSE:BWP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS AG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. UBS AG’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

BWP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Get Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. alerts:

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (BWP) traded down 0.953% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.075. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,688 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.818 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (NYSE:BWP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “UBS AG Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (BWP)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/ubs-ag-reiterates-buy-rating-for-boardwalk-pipeline-partners-l-p-bwp.html.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after buying an additional 861,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,824,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,945,000 after buying an additional 795,622 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,661,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,908,000 after buying an additional 757,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at $12,704,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at $12,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. Company Profile

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a limited partnership company. The Company’s business includes integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids, and other hydrocarbons (referred to together as NGLs) pipeline and storage systems. The Company is engaged in the operation of interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, including interstate natural gas pipeline systems located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and its NGLs pipelines and storage facilities in Louisiana and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.