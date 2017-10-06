UBS AG Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kering SA (PPRUY)

Kering SA (OTC:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering SA in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Kering SA (OTC PPRUY) opened at 39.905 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.633 and a beta of 0.82. Kering SA has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $40.41.

About Kering SA

Kering société anonyme, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers leather goods, jewelry, and watches under Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, McQ, Stella McCartney, Tomas Maier, Boucheron, Dodo, Girard-Perregaux, Pomellato, Qeelin, and Ulysse Nardin brand names.

