UBS AG Boosts Invesco PLC (IVZ) Price Target to $37.00

Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price hoisted by UBS AG from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Invesco PLC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Invesco PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Invesco PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invesco PLC in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.46.

Shares of Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) opened at 35.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. Invesco PLC has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $906.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.19 million. Invesco PLC had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco PLC will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PLC by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PLC by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,558,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,748,000 after buying an additional 165,363 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PLC by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PLC by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 42,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PLC by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco PLC

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment capabilities and outcomes, which are delivered through a set of investment vehicles, to help clients achieve their investment objectives. It has a presence in the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific.

