UBS AG Analysts Give Wacker Chemie AG (WCH) a €120.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) received a €120.00 ($141.18) target price from analysts at UBS AG in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCH. Societe Generale set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DZ Bank AG set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie AG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €111.21 ($130.83).

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR WCH) opened at 116.749 on Friday. The company has a market cap of €5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.115. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52-week low of €75.10 and a 52-week high of €124.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €112.20 and a 200-day moving average of €101.88.

Wacker Chemie AG Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, Wacker Polysilicon, and Siltronic. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids and emulsions, elastomers, resins, pyrogenic silica, and organofunctional silanes, which are primarily used as starting materials in the production of silicones.

