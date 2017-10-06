U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337,071 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,960,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.11% of U.S. Silica Holdings worth $118,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings by 109.0% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings by 69.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings in the second quarter valued at about $213,000.

SLCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised U.S. Silica Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Silica Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) opened at 32.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 2.32. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $61.49.

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.43 million. U.S. Silica Holdings had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.60%. U.S. Silica Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post $1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from U.S. Silica Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. U.S. Silica Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

U.S. Silica Holdings Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

