U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on USB. Instinet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Nomura lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America Corporation lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE USB) traded up 0.78% on Friday, reaching $54.18. 4,492,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 25.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.42 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 133,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,171,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,434,000 after purchasing an additional 159,319 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,968,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,887,000 after purchasing an additional 73,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

