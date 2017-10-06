U.S. Bancorp (USB) Holdings Reduced by Seaward Management Limited Partnership

Seaward Management Limited Partnership reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,509,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,995,000 after buying an additional 903,504 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,571,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,451,000 after buying an additional 9,150,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,157,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,074,000 after buying an additional 259,093 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,507,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,636,000 after buying an additional 152,202 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,251,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,985,000 after buying an additional 231,478 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Nomura lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.07.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened at 53.76 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

