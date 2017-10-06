Tyrus Capital S.A.M. Purchases Shares of 182,400 Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI)

Tyrus Capital S.A.M. purchased a new position in Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 182,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,000. Reynolds American makes up about 0.9% of Tyrus Capital S.A.M.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds American by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,929,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds American by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,862,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reynolds American by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,252,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 109,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Reynolds American by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,053,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds American by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,262,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,709,000 after acquiring an additional 112,610 shares during the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds American Inc. alerts:

RAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Reynolds American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds American in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $60.00 price objective on Reynolds American and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Vetr raised Reynolds American from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tyrus Capital S.A.M. Purchases Shares of 182,400 Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/tyrus-capital-s-a-m-purchases-shares-of-182400-reynolds-american-inc-rai.html.

Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI) traded down 2.23% during trading on Friday, hitting $65.40. The stock had a trading volume of 159,452,032 shares. Reynolds American, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average is $64.00.

Reynolds American Profile

Reynolds American Inc (RAI) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include RJR Tobacco, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company; Santa Fe, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc, and American Snuff, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, American Snuff Company, LLC.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds American Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds American Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.