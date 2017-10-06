Tyrus Capital S.A.M. Buys New Holdings in Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

Tyrus Capital S.A.M. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. Sealed Air Corporation makes up approximately 0.1% of Tyrus Capital S.A.M.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation by 1,528.5% during the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 88,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 83,214 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation by 46,138.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,600,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577,290 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation by 15.9% during the second quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 211,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation by 57.8% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 33,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Sealed Air Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $737,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE SEE) traded up 0.420% on Friday, reaching $44.275. 483,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.881 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. Sealed Air Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $50.62.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Sealed Air Corporation had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 84.32%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post $1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Sealed Air Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence R. Codey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $150,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup Inc. cut Sealed Air Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut Sealed Air Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Sealed Air Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses), Product Care and Corporate. The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

