Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Citigroup Inc.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Tupperware Brands Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Tupperware Brands Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tupperware Brands Corporation from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands Corporation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Get Tupperware Brands Corporation alerts:

Shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) opened at 61.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. Tupperware Brands Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $572.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.19 million. Tupperware Brands Corporation had a return on equity of 102.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Corporation will post $4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/tupperware-brands-corporation-tup-price-target-raised-to-68-00-at-citigroup-inc.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 87.74%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $120,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,114.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $361,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 188,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 50,203 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.