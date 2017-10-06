Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Reduces Holdings in Care Capital Properties Inc (CCP)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its stake in Care Capital Properties Inc (NYSE:CCP) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Care Capital Properties were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Care Capital Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,235,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,391,000 after buying an additional 745,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Care Capital Properties by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,969,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,188,000 after buying an additional 696,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Care Capital Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,480,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,530,000 after buying an additional 86,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Care Capital Properties by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,858,000 after buying an additional 961,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Care Capital Properties in the second quarter valued at $66,233,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Care Capital Properties Inc (NYSE CCP) opened at 24.21 on Friday. Care Capital Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCP shares. BidaskClub raised Care Capital Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Care Capital Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Care Capital Properties Company Profile

Care Capital Properties, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and other healthcare assets operated by private regional and local care providers. The Company leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants under long-term triple-net leases, pursuant to which the tenants are obligated to pay all property-related expenses, including maintenance, utilities, repairs and taxes.

