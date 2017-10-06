Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases Shares of 18,958 Unum Group (UNM)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,690.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,788,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187,062 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,699,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,330 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,362,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,904,000 after acquiring an additional 878,031 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,432,000 after acquiring an additional 797,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,069,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,621,000 after acquiring an additional 732,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.30.

Unum Group (UNM) opened at 52.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.59. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post $4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $123,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Godwin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $126,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

