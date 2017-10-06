Tucows (TCX) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.03

News coverage about Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tucows earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 43.8804383119981 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) traded down 0.09% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.05. 30,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $608.89 million, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.40. Tucows has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $63.20.

In related news, Director Rawleigh Hazen Iv Ralls sold 13,658 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $760,477.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,472.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 51,352 shares of company stock worth $2,780,727 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc is engaged in providing Internet services. The Company’s segments include Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment includes mobile, fixed high-speed Internet access services, Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services and portfolio services.

