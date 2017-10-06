TSS Inc. (TSSI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of TSS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Shares of TSS (OTCMKTS TSSI) opened at 0.32 on Monday. TSS has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides various services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure, as well as integration services. The Company operates through two segments: facilities and systems integration. Its facilities segment is involved in the design, project management and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

