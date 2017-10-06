TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,307 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.71% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 8.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 229.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) opened at 9.15 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $879.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 24.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post $0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director William D. Powers sold 20,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Trustco Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a federal savings bank engaged in providing general banking services to individuals, partnerships and corporations. It operates through community banking segment. The Bank’s business consists of accepting deposits and making loans and investments.

