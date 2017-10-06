Tronox Ltd (TROX) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Tronox Ltd (NASDAQ:TROX) shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $23.75. 3,478,325 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 1,116,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 63.396.

Tronox (NASDAQ:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tronox Ltd will post $0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Carlson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.84 per share, with a total value of $471,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,261.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jogita Khilnani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,035.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,356,000 after acquiring an additional 247,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 195.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,696,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415,494 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 669.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 60,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 17.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,938,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,668,000 after acquiring an additional 750,290 shares in the last quarter.

About Tronox

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. It primarily operates in two segments, TiO2 and Alkali. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits.

