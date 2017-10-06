Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) Stake Lifted by Symmetry Peak Management LLC

Symmetry Peak Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Trivago N.V. ADS accounts for 0.3% of Symmetry Peak Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Symmetry Peak Management LLC’s holdings in Trivago N.V. ADS were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,654,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,560 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 740,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 514,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 243,633 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS during the 1st quarter worth about $7,246,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 485,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 247,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trivago N.V. ADS alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/trivago-n-v-ads-trvg-stake-lifted-by-symmetry-peak-management-llc.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Shares of Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ TRVG) traded down 0.63% on Friday, reaching $11.10. 510,046 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 41.57. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trivago N.V. ADS will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Trivago N.V. ADS Profile

Trivago NV is a company based in the Netherlands that operates an online hotel search platform. The platform allows users to search for, compare and book hotels. It gathers information from various third parties’ platforms and provides information about the hotel, pictures, ratings, reviews and filters, such as price, location and extra options.

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago N.V. ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.