Triton International Limited (TRTN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triton International Limited (NASDAQ:TRTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Triton International Limited in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Triton International Limited in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Triton International Limited in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triton International Limited presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.
Shares of Triton International Limited (NASDAQ:TRTN) traded up 0.46% on Thursday, hitting $34.90. 482,497 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. Triton International Limited has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22.
Triton International Limited (NASDAQ:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%.
In other news, insider Kevin Valentine sold 2,000 shares of Triton International Limited stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Triton International Limited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International Limited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Triton International Limited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triton International Limited by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triton International Limited by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter.
Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.