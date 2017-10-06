Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) is ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

ValueAct Holdings L.P. held its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,582,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Trinity Industries makes up approximately 3.9% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned 10.30% of Trinity Industries worth $436,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRN. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,733,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,267,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,695,000 after purchasing an additional 612,668 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,018,000 after purchasing an additional 515,568 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,544,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,303,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,546,000 after purchasing an additional 256,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries Inc. alerts:

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) traded down 1.00% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,616 shares. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.40 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post $1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 54,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $1,538,405.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 167,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,605,036.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,709,624 shares of company stock worth $48,298,143 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. BidaskClub raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Axiom Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/trinity-industries-inc-trn-is-valueact-holdings-l-p-s-9th-largest-position.html.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; construction aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.