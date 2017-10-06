Shares of Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 3,882,431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining Corp from C$2.10 to C$2.20 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Trevali Mining Corp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining Corp from C$1.80 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Trevali Mining Corp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $650.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

In related news, insider Anna Man-Yue Ladd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$151,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $296,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Trevali Mining Corp (TV) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.63” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/trevali-mining-corp-tv-hits-new-1-year-high-at-1-63.html.

About Trevali Mining Corp

Trevali Mining Corporation is a Canada-based natural resource company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production from mineral properties. The Company holds approximately four properties in Canada and has an interest in a property in Peru with an option on a second Peruvian property.

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.