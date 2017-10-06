Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TVPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelport Worldwide Limited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE TVPT) opened at 15.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.61. Travelport Worldwide Limited has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $15.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84.

Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.27 million. Travelport Worldwide Limited had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.52%. Travelport Worldwide Limited’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Travelport Worldwide Limited will post $1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 169,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 69,965 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,584,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,569,000 after buying an additional 164,011 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelport Worldwide Limited provides a travel commerce platform, which offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry. The Company connects travel providers, such as airlines and hotel chains with online and offline travel agencies and other travel buyers in its business-to-business (B2B) travel commerce platform (its Travel Commerce Platform).

