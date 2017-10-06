Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Short Interest Up 7.0% in September

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,025,621 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 80,421,954 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,678,745 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 22.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $12.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $11.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura cut their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) opened at 10.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. Transocean has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company’s market cap is $4.12 billion.

In related news, CAO Howard E. Davis acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $292,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,793 shares in the company, valued at $159,524.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,938,941 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $509,689,000 after purchasing an additional 967,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,538,929 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $210,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,918,962 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $188,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,593,894 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $103,650,000 after purchasing an additional 210,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 96.8% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,740,030 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

