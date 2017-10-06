Traders Sell Shares of Southern Company (The) (SO) on Strength (SO)

Traders sold shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $31.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $79.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $48.65 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Southern Company (The) had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Southern Company (The) traded up $0.31 for the day and closed at $49.10

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Southern Company (The) in a research report on Monday, July 31st. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on Southern Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.78 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Southern Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Southern Company (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Southern Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Get Southern Company (The) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 0.13.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Southern Company (The) had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Company will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Southern Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 346.27%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 75,144 shares of Southern Company (The) stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $3,703,847.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,338.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 48,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 1.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 192,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 6.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 0.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 119,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Company (The) in the second quarter valued at $148,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Traders Sell Shares of Southern Company (The) (SO) on Strength (SO)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/traders-sell-shares-of-southern-company-the-so-on-strength-so.html.

Southern Company (The) Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.