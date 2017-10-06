Traders Sell Shares of Altria Group (MO) on Strength (MO)

Investors sold shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $56.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $120.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.65 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Altria Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Altria Group traded up $0.12 for the day and closed at $63.49

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

The company has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Altria Group news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $1,959,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $994,959.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 701,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,590,842.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

