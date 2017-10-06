Traders Buy Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $173.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $116.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.85 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Verizon Communications had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Verizon Communications traded down ($0.37) for the day and closed at $48.81

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Verizon Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Vetr raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.44 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.56. Verizon Communications also saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 87,567 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 524% compared to the typical volume of 14,028 call options.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.84 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $29,676.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $350,717.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,830 shares of company stock valued at $88,828. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $136,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $140,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 139.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,339.1% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 389,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 378,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

