Traders Buy Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $105.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $75.26 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.91 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Waste Management had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Waste Management traded down ($2.95) for the day and closed at $76.33

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post $3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.42%.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $36,369.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,218.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $33,694.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,374,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,521,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,637,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,287,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,295,000 after acquiring an additional 134,152 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 10.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,399,000 after acquiring an additional 518,270 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 7,400.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,317,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,260 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

