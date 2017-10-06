Traders Buy High Volume of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund Call Options (IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (NASDAQ:IBB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,917 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 113% compared to the average volume of 3,242 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $562,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 25.0% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 1,393.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (NASDAQ IBB) opened at 340.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.80. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund has a 1-year low of $246.71 and a 1-year high of $341.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

